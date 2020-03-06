40-year-old painter electrocuted

A 40-year-old painter was electrocuted to death while he was working at a house in Vinayaka Layout in Nelamangala on Thursday. The victim has been identified as Nagaraju, a resident of Yadiyur. He was living with his wife and two children.

According to police, Nagaraju was painting the terrace and did not notice a live wire lying around. He stepped on it and was electrocuted and collapsed. The house owner, Ravikumar, who noticed Nagaraju lying unconscious, called for an ambulance and rushed him to a government hospital, where he was declared brought dead. Nelamangala police have taken up a case and are investigating.