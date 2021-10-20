400 units of blood secured amid shortage

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 20 2021, 00:59 ist
  • updated: Oct 20 2021, 03:37 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Amid a serious and ongoing shortage of blood in the city brought on as a residual effect of the Covid-19 pandemic, over 400 units of blood were secured on Tuesday. 

The Emergency Response Team (ERT), a large group of citizen volunteers, IAS officers and medical personnel involved in Covid-19 relief work, organised blood camps on the occasion of Id-e-Milad at three locations. 

“Because of the holiday, we knew that a large number of people would be available to donate blood and we took that opportunity,” said Tauseef Ahmed, a member of the ERT and NGO Mercy Angels. “We got the idea after we were able to secure 60 units of blood last week, upon request by a large private hospital in the city,” he added. 

The three collection locations were: Jeevaraksha Blood Bank, Mediscope Hospital and St Philomena’s Hospital. About 440 units of blood were collected by 5 pm. 

blood shortage
Bengaluru
Karnataka

