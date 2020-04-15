44 lakh citizens apply for emergency transit passes in Bengaluru

It appears that city residents are getting more restless and desperate to step outside their homes.

The number of residents applying for emergency transit passes with the police has spiked to 44 lakh, which the law enforcers have promptly rejected. “The essential service providers are issued such passes to travel around. We received 44 lakh applications, and all have been rejected,” city police commissioner Bhaskar Rao said on Tuesday.

The police have issued 1.87 lakh passes for the duration of the 21-day (original) lockdown. “These must be used only for emergency purposes,” the commissioner said. “People shouldn’t roam around just because they hold a pass. Such people will be arrested, and cases will be booked.” Rao also said one-day passes have been issued to those needing to avail medical services. They can get the pass by submitting the relevant medical data to the jurisdictional police station. He said police will take stringent action against those getting out of their homes to walk or cycle.

Lauds subordinates

The commissioner on Monday appreciated the policemen for enforcing the lockdown, while also urging them to maintain patience in the coming days.

“The government and the public have appreciated our efforts. But we still have a major role to play,” Rao said, adding that the public should not be hassled.

Rao told his subordinates that bank employees, Bescom staff, water tankers, sanitisation workers, private security staffers, media personnel, vegetable/fruit vendors, poultry shops and those bringing essentials to the markets be permitted to go on with their work. He asked police personnel posted at the checkposts to check the passes thoroughly since some citizens are using fake passes to roam around.