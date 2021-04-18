48 unclaimed vehicles to be auctioned on April 19

Nearly 50 unclaimed vehicles will be auctioned at the Whitefield police station in eastern Bengaluru on April 19.
As many as 48 vehicles, 46 of them two-wheelers, will go under the hammer at the police station.
Members of the public can visit the Whitefield police station at 10 am and take part in the open auction, according to a news release issued by the Bengaluru police.
