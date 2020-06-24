50 ambulances for Covid-19 patients

The civic body will deploy 50 ambulances to take Covid-19 patients and primary and secondary contacts to institutional quarantine.

In a meeting with Palike officials on Tuesday, special commissioner of BBMP D Randeep decided to deploy 50 ambulances, six in Bengaluru Urban limits, four in Bengaluru Rural and 38 in eight zones of BBMP. Two additional ambulances will be on a stand by at the head office.

A control room to send the ambulances to the patients will also be set up. To take swab tests of primary and secondary contacts, 17 vehicles will be used.

Besides, five vehicles will be used to take swab tests of people affected with ILI and SARI problems.

The Palike will also deploy eight vehicles to carry those who died of coronavirus.