50 Covid-19 patients moved to field hospital

Umesh R Yadav
Umesh R Yadav, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 25 2020, 01:02 ist
  • updated: Jun 25 2020, 01:25 ist
The field hospital at Haj Bhavan.

Following a shortage of beds, civic authorities shifted nearly 50 Covid-19 patients to Haj Bhavan, which has been turned into a field hospital. 

BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar said that due to an increase in the cases and a shortage of beds in hospitals, the Haj Bhavan has been made into a Covid-19 care centre. Also, an ayurvedic Hospital run by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar has been turned into a care centre with 400 beds. 

BBMP officials said on Wednesday that 50 Covid-19 patients were shifted to the Haj Bhavan, which has been converted to COVID-19 care centre with 430 beds. 

BBMP
Hospital
COVID-19

