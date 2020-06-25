50 Covid-19 patients moved to field hospital

Following a shortage of beds, civic authorities shifted nearly 50 Covid-19 patients to Haj Bhavan, which has been turned into a field hospital.

BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar said that due to an increase in the cases and a shortage of beds in hospitals, the Haj Bhavan has been made into a Covid-19 care centre. Also, an ayurvedic Hospital run by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar has been turned into a care centre with 400 beds.

BBMP officials said on Wednesday that 50 Covid-19 patients were shifted to the Haj Bhavan, which has been converted to COVID-19 care centre with 430 beds.