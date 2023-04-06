500 citizens endorse letter to withdraw FIR against Sankey Road protesters

Citizens, Residents’ Welfare Associations (RWAs), activists, and civic organisations have jointly opposed the Sadashivanagar police’s FIR against 70 people who peacefully protested on February 19 against the proposed Sankey Road flyover.

The group has written to Bengaluru Police Commissioner C H Pratap Reddy demanding withdrawal of “baseless allegations against the citizens” and to close the case.

The letter was endorsed by over 500 citizens and close to 100 organisations. The representatives who met the police chief said that Reddy was receptive and hoped that the matter would be resolved amicably.

“We explained to the police commissioner how aghast we were with the FIR since we only held a silent walk and not a protest. He patiently heard us out and said the matter will be investigated,” said Alexander James, one of the activists, told DH.

Dr Rajan, a resident of Sadashivanagar, said that he was overwhelmed by the support from residents and activists. “It was a cordial meeting with the police chief and I am grateful for the support from citizen groups and individuals from across the city,” Dr Rajan said.

To ensure an unbiased investigation, the case has been transferred to the Halasuru Gate police station.