56 fresh Covid-19 deaths reported in Bengaluru

A staggering 56 new deaths were reported in the city on Tuesday, constituting the highest single-day disclosure so far. A total of 1,267 new cases were also reported.

The deaths, none of which were from July 14, were noted to have taken place over the past few days. The highest such number, 16, took place on July 3, followed by 13 on July 5. An additional 12 took place on July 4.

The youngest victim was a 29-year-old woman with SARI who died within hours of admittance on July 6. The oldest was a 90-year-old man, also with SARI, who died two days after being identified as a Covid-19 patient on July 9. The new deaths took Bengaluru Urban’s fatality total to 377.

Among the sprawling numbers of the new Covid-19 cases in the city, which elevate the city’s overall numbers to 20,969 cases (of which 15,599 are active), the majority were men: 815 cases.

The largest age group within Tuesday’s tally was 307 people in their 30s and 266 people in their 20s. There were also 51 children aged 18 and below, while 161 people were in the vulnerable age group of 60 and above.

All of the cases fell into the category of ‘contacts under tracing’, although one patient was listed as having symptoms of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) and two others had symptoms of Influenza-Like Illness (ILI).

Only two patients were admitted to private hospitals in the city on Tuesday. Both were aged 49 with symptoms of ILI, one of whom is a resident of Kolar district, and the other Bengaluru Rural.

Wards worst hit

According to the BBMP war room, the wards with the highest number of newly reported cases were: Chikkalsandra, Shantala Nagar, Vasanthapura, Sarakki, Homegowdanagar, Jayanagar, Pattabhiram Nagar, Chamrajpet, Madivala, Mangammanapalya, Shakambari Nagar, Gayithri Nagar, Singasandra, Puttenahalli, Yediyur, Thanisandra, Bellandur, Nilasandra, and Yelchenahalli.

The Palike said 1,366 swabs were collected on Sunday. However, no information was disclosed on how many were tested. The city’s overall positivity rate was 11.58%.