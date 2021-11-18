560 transgenders apply for aid, BBMP gives none

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is yet to spend a single rupee under a special self-employment scheme for transgenders announced in 2017. And that is despite 400 transgenders applying for it.

The civic body's conduct prompted dozens of transgenders to hold a protest by blocking the entrance to the BBMP building on Wednesday morning.

Around 50 transgenders sat at the entrance of the BBMP head office for about two hours. They were angry because the BBMP allegedly sent back many members of the sexual minority community whenever they came seeking aid under the scheme.

It's learnt that the BBMP rejected around 140 of the 560 applications received under the scheme but applicants who fulfilled the conditions were not paid either. The BBMP had promised Rs 1.5 lakh to each successful applicant.

"When we held a protest a month ago, the BBMP promised to solve the issue in a week's time but there has been no relief yet. Our life has turned worse after Covid-19. We have been going to sleep without food because most of us do not have any savings," said Cheritha K, a transgender person.

Another transgender said: "Our main source of income is begging and sex work. But that's not what we want to do. We want alternative livelihood, and self-employment is the best option because nobody wants to give us work."

K A Dayanand, Special Commissioner (Welfare), BBMP, who spoke to the transgenders, promised to solve the issue in two weeks.

