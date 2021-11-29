58 students ‘locked down’ at Bengaluru nursing college

58 students ‘locked down’ at Bengaluru nursing college; Covid results expected on Nov 29

On Saturday night, five more students were found infected with Covid-19, raising the tally to 17

Akhil Kadidal
Akhil Kadidal, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 29 2021, 00:37 ist
  • updated: Nov 29 2021, 03:20 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Fifty-eight students remain locked down at the Spurthy College of Nursing in Anekal, South Bengaluru, which has emerged as a Covid cluster after 17 pupils tested positive for the novel coronavirus. 

"All students are asymptomatic. The results of 101 additional students were returned on Sunday, out of which none was positive while the results of 58 more students who have been placed in a lockdown mode at the college hostel are expected on Monday," said the Bengaluru Urban District Health Officer, Dr G A Srinivas. 

Meanwhile, sources at the Kempegowda International Airport said that at least 14 passengers had arrived at the airport from three "hotspot" countries: South Africa, Botswana and Hong Kong. 

While the airport said that there are no direct flights from these countries to Bengaluru, it noted that the passengers had arrived from transit locations such as Dubai. 

BBMP sources said none of the passengers had tested positive for Covid-19 on RT-PCR tests. 

