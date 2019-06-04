59-yr-old Phonepe customer tricked

A conman duped a 59-year-old central government employee on the pretext of offering help to make online payment through a mobile application, and withdrew Rs 50,000 using KYC and PIN details.

Kanchan Sanyal, a resident of AECS Layout, was trying to make online payment through Phonepe app on Saturday. He called customer care. A person who identified himself as Vijay Kumar answered and offered help.

After gathering Sanyal's details, Kumar disconnected the call and called Sanyal from his personal mobile number.

Sanyal, trusting Kumar, shared all his bank details once again, including KYC and PIN. Kumar then withdrew Rs 50,000 from Sanyal's bank account through an online transaction.

After the alert message on his mobile, Sanyal was shocked. Immediately he called Kumar and asked him to return his money.

Sanyal then disconnected the call and filed a complaint at the Parappana Agrahara police station.

Police booked Kumar under various sections including the IT Act. Efforts are on to track him.