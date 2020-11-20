59th aerospace medicine conference in Bengaluru

The 59th annual conference of the Indian Society of Aerospace Medicine (ISAM) will be held at the Institute of Aerospace Medicine.

The conference, titled ‘Extraordinary Times: Changing Aero-medical Paradigms’, will be held on November 20 and 21. It will focus on the aero-medical effects of the pandemic on aircrew health and will include multiple sessions comprising presentations of scientific papers, posters and guest lectures.

Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria will inaugurate the conference, which will be attended by experts from the field of aerospace medicine, both military and civil, aircrew, members of the civil aviation industry and representatives from DRDO.

Due to the pandemic-induced restrictions, the conference will have 75 delegates from various institutes present physically and around 200 participants will participate online.

The ‘Subroto Mukherji Memorial Oration’ will be delivered online by Dr Scott A Shappel, Professor and Chairman of Human Factors & Systems and Behavioural Neurobiology, from the United States.

The ‘AVM Srinagesh Memorial Oration’ will be presented by Wing Commander S N Sharma (Retd), Senior Cardiologist at Badr Al Samaa Hospital, Muscat, Oman.