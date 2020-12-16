609 students get degrees at NMKRV convocation

A total of 609 students were awarded degrees, including 548 undergraduate and 61 postgraduate degrees, at the 12th annual convocation of the NMKRV College for Women held recently.

Dr M K Panduranga Setty, president, Rashtreeya Sikshana Samithi Trust (RSST), presided over the ceremony. The convocation address was delivered by Dr Y S R Murthy, the vice-chancellor of RV University.

Dr Murthy stressed the need for skilling, reskilling and upskilling for meeting industry requirements in the 21st century. Quoting the World Economic Forum 2022 Skills Outlook Report, he said: “Analytical thinking and innovation, creativity, active learning, critical thinking and analysis, emotional intelligence, technology design and programming are some of the important subjects.”

Referring to artificial intelligence and other disruptive innovations, Dr Murthy said: “The graduates need to be flexible and should quickly adapt to the changes.”

M K Dattaraj, Trustee, RSST, was the guest of honour. NMKRV College for Women principal Dr Snehalata Nadiger and vice principal Dr Vasantavalli were present.