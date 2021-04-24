61-year-old Covid-19 patient dies by suicide in Bengaluru hospital: Report

61-year-old Covid patient kills self in B'luru hospital

DH Web Desk
  • Apr 24 2021, 09:21 ist
  • updated: Apr 24 2021, 09:24 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

A 61-year-old Covid-19 patient died by suicide by hanging from a ceiling fan at the Vijaynagar Hospital last night, news agency ANI reported on Saturday.

The body will be shifted to Victoria hospital, a police official told the agency.

More to follow...

Bengaluru
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Suicide

