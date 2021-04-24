61-year-old Covid-19 patient dies by suicide in Bengaluru hospital: Report

A 61-year-old Covid-19 patient died by suicide by hanging from a ceiling fan at the Vijaynagar Hospital last night, news agency ANI reported on Saturday.
The body will be shifted to Victoria hospital, a police official told the agency.
Bengaluru: A 61-year-old COVID19 patient died allegedly by suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at Vijaaynagar Hospital last night; body to be shifted to Victoria hospital, say police
— ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2021
More to follow...
Rajkumar a subject for many PhD theses
5 things to watch for at the Oscars this year
Students gripped by fear as offline exams continue
The Super League is gone. What now?
Resource sites for Covid-related information in B'luru
Tourists get chance to fly over Chernobyl disaster zone
Symbol of youth, Italy's Vespa turns 75