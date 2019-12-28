65 truckloads of waste removed from Halasuru Lake

About 65 truckloads of floating solid waste and weeds were removed from Halasuru Lake during the five-day-long cleaning programme that concluded on Friday, officials said.

Fifty SWM marshals, 150 BBMP workers and about 100 members of the MEG’s Corps of Engineers collaborated to remove silt, weeds, plastic and Thermocol that had clogged one of the city’s most well-known lakes for the past six months.

The army’s Madras Engineers and Sappers Group deployed 10 boats/pontoons to clean the lake spread over 113 acres.

Mohan Krishna, Chief Engineer (Lakes), BBMP, said that about 40% of the lake’s surface area was filled with hyacinth.

He added that the lake’s upkeep would be handed over to the Prestige Group as the contract with the MEG had ended in November. The BBMP and the Prestige Group will sign an MoU soon, he said.