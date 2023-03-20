670 BDA flats up for sale

The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has announced the sale of 672 newly built flats in Konadasanapura village, Bidarahalli. The flats are located in six towers, each with 14 floors.

These 672 flats are two-bedroom units with carpet areas of up to 1,408 square feet. The cost of the flats ranges from Rs 48 lakh to Rs 52.65 lakh, but water and electricity connection costs are not included in the flat price.

Citizens may call 8884138555 and 080-23442275 for details.