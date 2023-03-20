670 BDA flats up for sale

670 BDA flats up for sale

Citizens may call 8884138555 and 080-23442275 for details

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 20 2023, 02:21 ist
  • updated: Mar 20 2023, 05:14 ist
Credit: DH Photo

The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has announced the sale of 672 newly built flats in Konadasanapura village, Bidarahalli. The flats are located in six towers, each with 14 floors.

These 672 flats are two-bedroom units with carpet areas of up to 1,408 square feet. The cost of the flats ranges from Rs 48 lakh to Rs 52.65 lakh, but water and electricity connection costs are not included in the flat price.

Citizens may call 8884138555 and 080-23442275 for details.

 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
BDA

Related videos

What's Brewing

UK scientists make 'cosmic concrete' for houses on Mars

UK scientists make 'cosmic concrete' for houses on Mars

Adam Sandler to get Mark Twain Prize tonight

Adam Sandler to get Mark Twain Prize tonight

Bitter end to a surreal run for BFC

Bitter end to a surreal run for BFC

Bihar's farmers expect bumper mango harvest this year

Bihar's farmers expect bumper mango harvest this year

Mysterious streaks of light seen in sky over California

Mysterious streaks of light seen in sky over California

UP to get 3rd international cricket stadium in Varanasi

UP to get 3rd international cricket stadium in Varanasi

Special tourism train to explore beauty of Northeast 

Special tourism train to explore beauty of Northeast 

Conservation efforts hope for sparrows' return to Delhi

Conservation efforts hope for sparrows' return to Delhi

 