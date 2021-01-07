68-year-old BBMP contractor Vani Krishnam Raju dies by suicide

A contractor working with Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) died by suicide on Thursday in Mahalakshmi Layout limits in West Bengaluru.

The deceased has been identified as Vani Krishnam Raju (68), a resident of Vyalikaval in Bengaluru.

Raju had completed civil projects such as Rajajinagar Complex and other commercial buildings.

Sources close to the family revealed that he had repeatedly requested the BBMP to clear the pending bill amount. It is alleged that Raju took the extreme step of killing himself by hanging due to the pending bill amount.

Mahalakshmi Layout police said that Raju had died by suicide inside an under-construction building near Dr Rajkumar Indoor Stadium on Wednesday evening. Raju's body has been kept at MS Ramaiah Hospital mortuary and a case of unnatural death has been registered and the investigation is on.