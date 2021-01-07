68-year-old BBMP contractor dies by suicide

68-year-old BBMP contractor Vani Krishnam Raju dies by suicide

It is alleged that Raju took the extreme step of killing himself due to the pending bill amount

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 07 2021, 15:26 ist
  • updated: Jan 07 2021, 15:26 ist
Representative image/Credit: iStock images

A contractor working with Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) died by suicide on Thursday in Mahalakshmi Layout limits in West Bengaluru.

The deceased has been identified as Vani Krishnam Raju (68), a resident of Vyalikaval in Bengaluru.

Raju had completed civil projects such as Rajajinagar Complex and other commercial buildings.

Sources close to the family revealed that he had repeatedly requested the BBMP to clear the pending bill amount. It is alleged that Raju took the extreme step of killing himself by hanging due to the pending bill amount.

Mahalakshmi Layout police said that Raju had died by suicide inside an under-construction building near Dr Rajkumar Indoor Stadium on Wednesday evening. Raju's body has been kept at MS Ramaiah Hospital mortuary and a case of unnatural death has been registered and the investigation is on.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Bengaluru
BBMP
Karnataka
Suicide

What's Brewing

Five things to expect from 'KGF Chapter 2' teaser

Five things to expect from 'KGF Chapter 2' teaser

Beijing records coldest morning in 55 years

Beijing records coldest morning in 55 years

In Pics | How US Capitol turned into a battlefield

In Pics | How US Capitol turned into a battlefield

Guns out: Trump crowd turns Congress into battlefield

Guns out: Trump crowd turns Congress into battlefield

 