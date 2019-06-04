69-yr-old thrashed

A BMTC conductor assaulted a 69-year-old man and shoved him off the bus after he questioned his unruly behaviour.

The incident happened near Townhall on May 27 but came to light following a complaint on Monday.

R Sarvananda, a resident of Koramangala, was travelling in a BMTC bus, route number 149 from Nanjappa circle to Kempegowda bus station around 4 pm.

According to Sarvananda, a passenger carrying a sack and two pots got into the bus near Poornima Theatre and gave the conductor Rs 500 for a ticket. The enraged conductor asked him to tender exact change or get out of the bus. While the passenger was trying to reply, the conductor pushed him out near Townhall and threw his belongings on the road.

Sarvananda asked the conductor to behave and said he would complain about him to senior officials in BMTC. A heated argument ensued after which the conductor asked Sarvananda to mind his own business and later assaulted him with the ticket vending machine. He was pushed out of the bus later.

Sarvananda sustained injuries on his face and began to bleed from his mouth. He was taken to a hospital by a few passersby.

After being administered first-aid, Sarvananda filed a complaint with the SJ Park police, seeking criminal action against the conductor. The police have taken up a case and charged the conductor for assault and provoking breach of peace and are investigating further.