78 stolen bikes recovered, 17 suspects arrested

Police in eastern Bengaluru recovered 78 stolen two-wheelers worth around Rs 50 lakh by arresting 17 suspects.

The lifters used to break the handlocks of vehicles parked outside houses.

The arrests were made by Ramamurthy Nagar, KG Halli, Bharathinagar, Banaswadi, Pulakeshinagar, Hennur and Shivajinagar police in over a month.

Ramamurthy Nagar police have arrested a gang of three bike lifters identified as Nithin, 23, Marappa, 20, and Manoj, 20, residents of Horamavu, Ramamurthy Nagar and Banasawadi respectively. Police recovered 21 two-wheelers stolen from Ramamurthy Nagar, KG Halli, KR Puram, Tilaknagar, Kamakshipalya, Soladevanahalli and Avalahalli.

Police also arrested Rajesh, 23, of Ramamurthy Nagar, and recovered eight two-wheelers stolen from Ramamurthy Nagar and KG Halli.

Bharathinagar police arrested two suspected vehicle lifters identified as Shahid Afrid and Shahid Pasha and recovered stolen bikes from them.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Bheemashankar S Guled had formed a special team to recover stolen vehicles. Most of the arrested persons are habitual offenders. They used to sell the stolen vehicles at throwaway prices without documents.