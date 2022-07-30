8 more pairs of trains from Visvesvaraya terminal

8 more pairs of trains to run from Visvesvaraya terminal

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jul 30 2022, 02:00 ist
  • updated: Jul 30 2022, 02:43 ist
The Sir M Visvesvaraya terminal. Credit: DH file photo

Eight more pairs of long-distance trains will soon run from Sir M Visvesvaraya Baiyappanahalli (SMVB), the swanky railway station where operations began in June. 

Six pairs of the trains are currently running from Yeshwantpur and two from Bengaluru Cantonment. Here’s the full list of the trains that will move to SMVB and when: 

Train no 12863 (Howrah-Yeshwantpur), 12245 (Howrah-Yeshwantpur) and 12552 (Kamakhya-Yeshwantpur) will be shifted to SMVB from August 10. 

Train no 12864 (Yeshwantpur-Howrah), 12246 (Yeshwantpur-Howrah) and 22354 (Pataliputra-Yeshwantpur) will be shifted to SMVB from August 12. 

Train no 12551 (Yeshwantpur-Kamakhya), 12504 (Agartala-Bengaluru Cantonment) and 12253 (Yeshwantpur-Bhagalpur) will be shifted to SMVB from August 13. 

Train no 12510 (Guwahati-Bengaluru Cantonment) will be shifted to SMVB from August 14. 

Train no 22863 (Howrah-Yeshwantpur) and 22352 (Yeshwantpur-Pataliputra) will be shifted to SMVB from August 15. 

Train no 12503 (Bengaluru Cantonment-Agartala) will be shifted to SMVB from August 16. 

Train no 22864 (Yeshwantpur-Howrah), 12509 (Bengaluru Cantonment-Guwahati) and 12254 (Bhagalpur-Yeshwantpur) will be shifted to SMVB from August 17. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Sir M Visvesvaraya
trains

What's Brewing

Will Smith says 'deeply remorseful' about Oscars slap

Will Smith says 'deeply remorseful' about Oscars slap

The deities of the Candi Banon temple, Indonesia

The deities of the Candi Banon temple, Indonesia

Delhi Police sends out 'embrace people of NE' message

Delhi Police sends out 'embrace people of NE' message

'Black widow' is heaviest-known neutron star

'Black widow' is heaviest-known neutron star

Wildlife photography aiding tiger awareness

Wildlife photography aiding tiger awareness

In Pics | Birmingham CWG opening ceremony

In Pics | Birmingham CWG opening ceremony

 