8 more pairs of trains to run from Visvesvaraya terminal

Eight more pairs of long-distance trains will soon run from Sir M Visvesvaraya Baiyappanahalli (SMVB), the swanky railway station where operations began in June.

Six pairs of the trains are currently running from Yeshwantpur and two from Bengaluru Cantonment. Here’s the full list of the trains that will move to SMVB and when:

Train no 12863 (Howrah-Yeshwantpur), 12245 (Howrah-Yeshwantpur) and 12552 (Kamakhya-Yeshwantpur) will be shifted to SMVB from August 10.

Train no 12864 (Yeshwantpur-Howrah), 12246 (Yeshwantpur-Howrah) and 22354 (Pataliputra-Yeshwantpur) will be shifted to SMVB from August 12.

Train no 12551 (Yeshwantpur-Kamakhya), 12504 (Agartala-Bengaluru Cantonment) and 12253 (Yeshwantpur-Bhagalpur) will be shifted to SMVB from August 13.

Train no 12510 (Guwahati-Bengaluru Cantonment) will be shifted to SMVB from August 14.

Train no 22863 (Howrah-Yeshwantpur) and 22352 (Yeshwantpur-Pataliputra) will be shifted to SMVB from August 15.

Train no 12503 (Bengaluru Cantonment-Agartala) will be shifted to SMVB from August 16.

Train no 22864 (Yeshwantpur-Howrah), 12509 (Bengaluru Cantonment-Guwahati) and 12254 (Bhagalpur-Yeshwantpur) will be shifted to SMVB from August 17.