80,000 'vaccine-hesitant citizens' get jab

Nearly 80,000 people who hadn't taken even a single dose of the Covid vaccine were covered during a special drive on Friday.

Municipal authorities are also focusing on people skipping the second dose. While 86% of the eligible population in Bengaluru has received the first dose of the vaccine, the percentage of fully vaccinated individuals is just 52%.

"We have been reaching out to eligible individuals due for the second dose (12 weeks or later). We are holding camps to ensure that the eligible people get the second dose on time without fail," said BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta.

The civic body chief expressed satisfaction at the falling numbers of Covid hospitalisation (it's down to just 10 a day now).

"We have been watching the situation and have stepped up surveillance. We are also monitoring sewage for the presence of viruses. Our aim is that there should not be any third wave of Covid-19," he said.

Vaccination of kids

With the Centre granting emergency-use authorisation to two vaccines for children, the BBMP is awaiting orders on their supply and distribution.

Gupta said that they were given to understand that there shall be separate vaccination centres for children. In the first phase, children in the 12-17 age group will be vaccinated. The later phases, if any, will cover younger children, he added.