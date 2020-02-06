A Bengaluru school dropout then, now a coding wizard

Hard work and perseverance has paid off for the city-based lad Mohammed Tanveer—fifth standard schools drop who now works as a front-end software techie at a digital agency. However, it was not a cakewalk for Tanveer a resident of a small locality in Jayanagar suburbs as he had to toil all day at a welding shop to support his family of six and a disastrous workplace accident!

Yet, determined not to sit idle, Tanveer went on to learn typing at his sister’s workplace and gained entry into data entry jobs. Fascinated by the way computer works, Tanveer began learning the basics of computer science by borrowing books and study materials from his colleagues. While his efforts to hit big in life were hindered by the fallen trajectory of his performance in education, Tanveer was tipped about Masai school by his peers. The city-based coding school with a motto ‘learn to earn; pay when you get’ trained him in software coding.

“The admission criteria at school weighed talent and potential more than the certificates. It was like a military-style rigorous training spanning six months and I immersed myself completely into it,” he recalled. Tanveer further added, “Mathematics was tough to comprehend initially. But I stayed back after the regular school hours and worked on these grey areas. By the end of the first month, I had designed a game of tic-tac-toe all by myself. That is when I understood what coding is all about.”