A biographical celebration of Manjamma's life

Renowned theatre artist, dancer of Jogathi Nritya, and Padma Shri awardee Manjamma Jogathi received a warm reception at The Bookworm on Church Street during the launch of her biography 'From Manjunath to Manjamma'. The event featured a conversation with journalist Harsha Bhat and writer Vasudhendra.

The biography delves into the life of Manjamma Jogathi, an extraordinary artist who made history as the first transgender person to lead the Karnataka Janapada Academy as president in 2019.

During the conversation, facilitated by Vasudhendra and complemented by Harsha's insights, Manjamma shared her journey and resilience. Despite enduring hardships and surviving two suicide attempts, she embraced Jogathi Nritya as her destined path. She expressed the profound joy she feels when receiving calls from countless individuals who were inspired by her story and chose not to give up.

Vasudhendra highlighted one of the statements in the book where Manjamma said: “I could sail through all the difficulties of my life because I am an artist, not just an activist”.

Harsha also revealed how she considered naming the book ‘A Paradigm of Paradoxes’ for the sheer number of paradoxical experiences that Manjamma has lived through.