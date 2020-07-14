The Rotary Club of Bangalore and Inner Wheel Club held a virtual installation ceremony on Monday to welcome its new Inner Wheel Board led by president Prema Aiyer and her team for the year 2020-21. The installation ceremony was held through a Zoom meeting attended by as many as 218 people comprising Rotarians, inner wheel members, past presidents, and special invitees.

Outgoing inner wheel president Tasneem Jiruwalla installed the new president after summarising the works and wide range of activities undertaken during her stint and thanked everybody who worked towards the vision of ‘Together We Can’.

Prema, a former Syndicate Bank employee and post graduate from Lady Shri Ram College in New Delhi, is the 55th president of the Inner Wheel Club.

Assuming the new role, Prema introduced her new team named 'Manasvith' comprising 17 fellow Rotarian women.

"Behind every successful woman is a tribe of other successful women. I feel honoured to work hand-in-hand with this dedicated team to achieve the club's common goal of social service," Prema said in her address.

Some of the guests who were present during the ceremony included district chairman Suma Prafulla, AC member Lalina Murth, president of Rotary Club of Bangalore Vincent P Raj, and secretary Gowri Oza, along with other dignitaries.