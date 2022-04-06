Aakar Patel stopped from leaving India at Bengaluru airport

Former Amnesty International India head Aakar Patel was stopped from leaving India at Bengaluru airport today.

Patel tweeted that he stopped from boarding a flight to the United States at Bengaluru airport as he was put on the exit control list in connection with a case filed against Amnesty India International by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

He added that a Look Out Circular was issued against him by the CBI in connection with a case filed against the organisation for alleged FCRA violations.

"CBI officer called to say I am on the look-out circular because of the case Modi government has filed against Amnesty International India," Patel said in a tweet.

stopped from leaving india at Bangalore airport. am on the exit control list. Got passport back through court order specifically for this trip to the US — Aakar Patel (@Aakar__Patel) April 6, 2022

Patel added that he was prevented from travelling to the US despite a Gujarat court order granting him permission "specifically" for the said trip.

He also shared photographs of the Gujarat court's ruling stating that the judge had ordered his passport to be returned and allowed him to travel to the US between March 1 and May 30.

According to media reports, the Home Ministry had registered a case against Amnesty International India Pvt Ltd (AIIPL), Indians For Amnesty International Trust (IAIT), Amnesty International India Foundation Trust (AIIFT), Amnesty International South Asia Foundation (AISAF), and others over payment of Rs 10 crore, classified as Foreign Direct Investment. The ministry claimed that the payment was remitted to Amnesty India from London office without taking the home ministry's approval.

