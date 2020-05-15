Abrupt change in quarantine rule upsets passengers aboard Delhi-Bengaluru train

The last-minute changes in the quarantine rule, communication gap and long-drawn process of screening are some of the issues that turned the journey from New Delhi to Bengaluru a harrowing experience for hundreds of passengers on Thursday.

In fact, no train from New Delhi was scheduled to start till Thursday. However, the railways changed its plans to allow passengers to book seats on a train that was being run from Delhi on Tuesday night to balance the rakes.

In Bengaluru, the BBMP issued a notification on Tuesday night, making institutional quarantine mandatory for all interstate passengers. It is due to this sudden change that many passengers were told about the new rule only after they boarded the train in New Delhi.

The confusion was visible right from the morning when the train arrived in Bengaluru at 7.15 am. The one-way special train left New Delhi on Tuesday and passengers to Bengaluru have climbed aboard the train from various states on the way.

“Nobody informed me about the mandatory institutional quarantine when I bought the ticket. The train was on the way to Bengaluru when I got a call from a BBMP official informing me of the new rule. I have two children at home who need me urgently. I had booked six flight tickets, all of which were cancelled. I wish the government had allowed home quarantine,” said Bhavana Chattopadhyaya, a passenger from New Delhi who was on a way to a hotel.

However, many protested against the change in the rules, with about 150 passengers staging a flash protest on the platform of the Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna station. In the melee, a couple who had no money to spare for the hotel tried to sneak out of the station.

Many passengers burst out at officials for not giving prior information while some complained that they received information about the quarantine rule only after boarding the train.

The hotel tariff, beginning from Rs 750 per day for ‘low budget’ accommodation, had proved prohibitive for several passengers though most of them fell in line after officials said there was no other way. However, 19 passengers decided to stick to their protest and went back to Delhi.

Dr Vijendra Bilaguli, chief health officer, BBMP, was not available to comment on the change in procedure.

To a question, Divisional Railway Manager Ashok Kumar Verma noted that the quarantine procedure was a state government subject. “Passengers claiming that they were not informed is not true. From the railways’ side, we had sent messages about the quarantine rules to every passenger who had booked the ticket,” he said.