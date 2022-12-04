ABV Medical College releases provisional selection list despite pending court case

The Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College and Research Institute (SABVMCRI, formerly Bowring Hospital) has released the provisional selection list for recruiting 58 doctors, even as a case against the hiring is being heard by the High Court.

Four doctors from the Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI) who were deputed to teach at SABVMCRI, had challenged the fresh recruitments in court this August.

The selection list notification from SABVMCRI dated November 24, says that any objections to the list should be submitted before December 3. After this, SABVMCRI will send the final list to the government for its approval. The list includes positions of professor, associate and assistant professor, across various departments.

Many faculty from BMCRI, including the four petitioners in the case, have been working at Bowring Hospital for years. And after the hospital was turned into the SABVMCRI in 2016, they were deputed to teach there. One of the petitioners says, “The teachers’ association at BMCRI then wrote to the management, requesting them to be hired at SABVMCRI. In 2019 and 2021, the government even asked the faculty to decide on opting for permanent transfer to SABVMCRI.”

Many of the faculty opted for SABVMCRI since the designation would be on the basis of service tenure, whereas they were working in junior positions at BMCRI due to the lack of vacancies there.

“The court said that hiring depends on the outcome of the case and yet SABVMCRI has notified the list. The notification does not even say that the hiring is subject to the final court order. We should have been hired first, before putting out the selection list.” The next hearing of the case is tentatively scheduled for January 30.

BMCRI Director Dr Manoj Kumar says that a second list would be out in February and that all appointments would be completed soon.

There are hardly any permanent faculty in SABVMCRI currently.

Dr Kumar says that the current court case is based on a misunderstanding. “The faculty were asked to opt for excess posts in BMCRI itself. It has nothing to do with the hiring at SABVMCRI.

The BMCRI management has submitted this in court as well. Since a new 1,000-bedded unit is coming up at Victoria Hospital (which is under BMCRI), these doctors will have to go back there (to BMCRI),” he says.

Meanwhile, many candidates who appeared for the exam and interview at SABVMCRI have alleged irregularities in the final mark list.