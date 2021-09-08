ACB raids Labour Dept offices, seizes 'ill-gotten' cash

ACB raids Labour Department offices, seizes 'ill-gotten' cash

Documents found in their chambers are being verified and the officials were questioned

HM Chaithanya Swamy
HM Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS,
  • Sep 08 2021, 01:13 ist
  • updated: Sep 08 2021, 06:00 ist
The officials served notices for improper maintenance of records. Credit: iStock Images

Based on specific bribery complaints, ACB officials raided the offices of the Labour Department and seized Rs 1.54 lakh in accounted-for money. 

The ACB raided the office chambers of Assistant Labour Commissioner 2 and Senior Labour Inspectors in Karmika Bhavan, Bannerghatta Road. 

Documents found in their chambers are being verified and the officials were questioned.

Specific information and complaints had been raised in recent times against the Labour Department officials, accused of contacting owners of industries, stores, commercial establishments, security agencies, hotels, interior designing and construction firms through middlemen. 

The officials served notices for improper maintenance of records. They allegedly took money from the owners. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

ACB
Corruption
labour department
Bengaluru

What's Brewing

Diabetes most predominant co-morbidity in Bengalureans

Diabetes most predominant co-morbidity in Bengalureans

DH Toon | 'Achhe Din' of students still 'loading'

DH Toon | 'Achhe Din' of students still 'loading'

Haibatullah Akhundzada: Shadowy Taliban supreme leader

Haibatullah Akhundzada: Shadowy Taliban supreme leader

Taliban announce hardline govt as protests grow

Taliban announce hardline govt as protests grow

Here's how to protect sensitive photos on iPhone, iPad

Here's how to protect sensitive photos on iPhone, iPad

46% rise in complaints of crimes against women in 2021

46% rise in complaints of crimes against women in 2021

10 Mammootty movies to watch on his birthday

10 Mammootty movies to watch on his birthday

Afghan universities deserted as Taliban puts new rules

Afghan universities deserted as Taliban puts new rules

Perseverance Mars rover gets its first piece of rock

Perseverance Mars rover gets its first piece of rock

Cubbon Park murals tell story of Bengaluru's open wells

Cubbon Park murals tell story of Bengaluru's open wells

 