ACB raids Labour Department offices, seizes 'ill-gotten' cash

Based on specific bribery complaints, ACB officials raided the offices of the Labour Department and seized Rs 1.54 lakh in accounted-for money.

The ACB raided the office chambers of Assistant Labour Commissioner 2 and Senior Labour Inspectors in Karmika Bhavan, Bannerghatta Road.

Documents found in their chambers are being verified and the officials were questioned.

Specific information and complaints had been raised in recent times against the Labour Department officials, accused of contacting owners of industries, stores, commercial establishments, security agencies, hotels, interior designing and construction firms through middlemen.

The officials served notices for improper maintenance of records. They allegedly took money from the owners.

