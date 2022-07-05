ACB raids MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan in disproportionate assets case

ACB raids properties of MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan

HM Chaitanya Swamy
HM Chaitanya Swamy
  • Jul 05 2022, 08:04 ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2022, 08:06 ist
Chamarajpet MLA and Congress leader B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan. Credit: DH File Photo

Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials are conducting raids on the properties belonging to Chamarajpet MLA and Congress leader B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan in a disproportionate assets (DA) case.

According to ACB officials, the case of DA has been registered based on a report of the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The ED had conducted raids on the properties of Khan in August 2021 on the allegations of money laundering after his name surfaced in the IMA ponzi scam. 

A team of 40 officials are conducting raids in five places simultaneously. 

The searches are being conducted in the residence of Khan near Cantonment Railway station, a flat in Silver Oak apartment, a guest house at Sadashivanagar, a building housing GK Associates office at Banashankari and National Travels office in Kalasipalya. The officials are questioning a few persons and verifying the documents. 

The local police have taken the necessary security measures in all the places to avoid Khan's followers gathering at the spot. 

Anti Corruption Bureau
Bengaluru
Karnataka
Zameer Ahmed Khan
Enforcement Directorate

