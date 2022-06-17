ACB raids two government officials in Bengaluru, Rs 4 lakh cash seized

Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials are conducting raids at 21 government offices and residences of officials across Karnataka, including Bengaluru.

The raids are being conducted in 80 locations in the state by a team of 300 officers.

The raids were launched in connection with amassing of wealth that is disproportionate to the income of the officials. The officals are planning to scan all documents.

Sources say that the search is rather extensive this time. Those under the radar include officers of the rank of superintendent engineer, assistant engineer and police inspector.

In Bengaluru, the officers are conducting raids in 10 locations in connection with two officers. The ACB officers are also conducting raids on the residence of Janardhanam, retired registrar of evaluation in Bengaluru North University, and Siddappa.

Following the raid on retired registrar Janardhanam, ED officials seized Rs 4 lakh cash, one kg of gold, 3 kg of silver ornaments and a site each in Nagadevanahalli and Vishveshwarayya Layout. The officials also found that a restaurant under his son's name is under construction. Documents showed that Rs 35 lakh each had been paid as advance for the purchase of three flats in different apartments. It was also found that Venkateshwara Charitable Trust owned by Janardhanam was running an international school and a management college in Chittoor. Janardhanam's wife heads the Telugu Department in Bangalore University.

After raids on Shivalingaiah, who works as a gardener in BDA office in Banashankari, the officials found that he owned three houses and five vacant sites in Bengaluru. Shivalingaiah, who drew a monthly salary of Rs 48,000, also owned commercial land parcels of 1.1 acres, 10 guntas and 1.2 acres in Channapatna.