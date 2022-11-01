Accident victim’s sister to get free PG education at Bangalore University

Bangalore University has decided to provide free postgraduate education to the sibling of Shilpashree, who was run over by a BMTC bus on the Jnanabharathi campus.

The varsity’s syndicate decided on Monday that Shilpashree’s sister, currently doing an undergraduate course, will be given free PG education, and all BU staff will give their one day’s salary to her family as financial aid.

“It is not compulsory for employees to donate their one day’s salary. We will make a request and whoever is willing, can donate. All the syndicate members are donating their meeting remuneration to this cause,” said BU vice-chancellor Dr Jayakara S M.

Strike threat

As students threatened to announce a strike if the varsity authorities failed to give Rs 1.5 crore to the victim’s family, the syndicate members decided to take student leaders into confidence over the move.

“We convinced students (regarding the salary contribution) as there is no provision for the university to provide such a huge amount as compensation,” Jayakara said.

The varsity will also write to the higher education department seeking special permission for compensation to be given to Shilpashree’s family.

Shilpashree, a postgraduate mathematics student at the varsity, was severely injured when the bus ran her over on October 10. The accident triggered massive student protests inside the campus to stop public vehicles from using the roads inside. She died 13 days later.