Accountant killed as truck rams into his motorcycle

A 52-year-old accountant died on the spot after a truck rammed into his motorcycle on Hosur Road near Electronics City, South Bengaluru, on Friday, police said.

Around 8.30 am, as S Raghu, a resident of Vidyaranyapura, was riding near the NTTF College, a speeding truck coming from Veerasandra rammed into his vehicle, killing him instantly, a senior police officer said. Raghu, a native of Hosur, was an accountant at the APMC market in Yeshwantpur. The Electronics City traffic police booked the truck driver, Suresh, for negligent driving and arrested him.