Accountant killed as truck rams into his motorcycle

Accountant killed as truck rams into his motorcycle

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 13 2020, 00:55 ist
  • updated: Jun 13 2020, 03:50 ist
Representative image/Credit: iStock images

A 52-year-old accountant died on the spot after a truck rammed into his motorcycle on Hosur Road near Electronics City, South Bengaluru, on Friday, police said. 

Around 8.30 am, as S Raghu, a resident of Vidyaranyapura, was riding near the NTTF College, a speeding truck coming from Veerasandra rammed into his vehicle, killing him instantly, a senior police officer said. Raghu, a native of Hosur, was an accountant at the APMC market in Yeshwantpur. The Electronics City traffic police booked the truck driver, Suresh, for negligent driving and arrested him. 

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Bengaluru
Road accident
Karnataka

What's Brewing

Trump says he will 'do other things' if he loses polls

Trump says he will 'do other things' if he loses polls

Pakistani truck artist paints George Floyd mural

Pakistani truck artist paints George Floyd mural

 