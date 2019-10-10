Accused of swindling Rs 9.5L, pharma sales rep suicides

Accused by his employer of misappropriating Rs 9.5 lakh, a 32-year-old pharmaceutical sales representative allegedly hanged himself at home.

Madashetty, of Raghavnagar in New Timber Yard, worked with Vimal Pharma International in Chamarajpet for nearly five years.

The company’s manager Garudappa had filed a complaint with the Kempegowda Nagar police against Madashetty for misappropriating Rs 9.5 lakh.

Based on the complaint, police summoned Madashetty for questioning on October 6. They registered a non-cognisable report (NCR) and released him the same evening, asking him to appear for questioning on Monday. After getting home, Madashetty locked himself in his room without talking to anyone.

He did not respond when his family members knocked on the door on Monday morning to wake him up. They broke the door open to find him hanging from the ceiling fan using a cable.

Madashetty’s father Siddashetty, 62, lodged a complaint with the Byatarayanapura police, accusing Garudappa of harassing his son and forcing him to take the extreme step.

The police have launched a case of abetment to suicide against Garudappa. “We’ve asked him to bring documents regarding Madashetty’s alleged misappropriation of money in the company,” a senior police officer said.