Activists cry foul at court's Balabrooie move

The Karnataka High Court’s decision to permit the state government to convert the Balabrooie guest house building into a constitution club for legislators has left activists disappointed.

They feel the government should look at the overall perspective before going ahead with the plan.

“We do not understand why the government is so keen on the plan even though the citizens are against it. It is an important connecting stretch, and the frequent movement of ministers could compound traffic problems,” said Priya Chetty Rajagopal, founder of Heritage Beku.

She wondered why the legislators are keen on the heritage property when they have huge spaces in Kumara Krupa and legislators houses that can be used.

Another activist suggested that the government publish the plan and consult people before going ahead. “Once they get an entry, we can never be sure that they will adhere to the order and preserve the structure and trees. There is also a need to ensure that they do not come up with new constructions. Everything they plan to do there should be put in the public domain,” she said.

Srinivas Alavilli, a citizen activist, said, “Assuming that the constitution club is not going to become a place of recreation for politicians but a public space that becomes a vibrant centre for debate where ordinary citizens and legislators can come together, it is a good idea.” He also pointed out that there aren’t too many public spaces for such activities in the city other than Town Hall which, he thinks, is quite expensive and large.