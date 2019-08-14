Actor Komal assaulted in road rage incident

Kannada film actor Komal Kumar sustained bruises on his face after he was assaulted by a man in a road rage incident near Srirampura railway underpass.

The incident happened around 5.30 pm on Tuesday when the actor, also the brother of comedian actor-turned-politician Jaggesh, was on his way after picking up his daughter from a tutorial. The suspect is identified as Vijay, a resident of Jakkarayanker.

According to the police, Vijay, with a woman riding pillion, overtook his car in a rash manner. When the actor objected to the reckless riding, the rider blocked the actor’s way, began arguments which then turned physical.

The sources at the spot said it was the actor who first hit Vijay. The biker feeling insulted managed to call his accomplices to the spot. They caught the actor after which Vijay punched him in his face.

On being informed, the police rushed to the spot and detained Vijay. They booked him for attempting to murder the actor based on a complaint.

Jaggesh told reporters: “A miscreant attacked my brother for a silly reason. They waylaid my brother’s car and fought with him. The rider was with a girl and wanted to show his dadagiri.”