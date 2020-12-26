Sanjjanaa questioned by CCB; answers 'not satisfactory'

Actor Sanjjanaa Galrani questioned by CCB, answers 'not satisfactory'

Sanjjanaa has been accused in a drug peddling case linked to the film industry and was arrested on September 9

HM Chaithanya Swamy
HM Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 26 2020, 15:47 ist
  • updated: Dec 26 2020, 15:47 ist
Sanjjanaa Galrani. Credit: DH File Photo

Sandalwood actress Sanjjanaa Galrani on Saturday appeared before the Central Crime Branch (CCB) and answered questions posed by the officials.

Sanjjanaa has been accused in a drug peddling case linked to the film industry, a racket in which a case has been registered against her, some businessmen and others at Cottonpet police station. She was arrested on September 9. She was granted bail by the Karnataka High Court on December 11. One of the conditions imposed by the court was that she has to appear before the investigating officer of the case twice a month and cooperate with the investigation.  

"We needed some clarifications from her on some of the findings of the investigation and about few accused persons so we had asked her to come to the CCB office today. She gave her statement and went back but we are not satisfied with her responses. Sshe will be questioned again when she appears next," a senior officer told DH.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Sanjjanaa Galrani
Sandalwood
Drugs
CCB
Bengaluru
Karnataka

What's Brewing

Mollywood box office 2020: Mammootty, DQ score hits

Mollywood box office 2020: Mammootty, DQ score hits

House parties popular this year

House parties popular this year

6 Bollywood actors who made their OTT debuts in 2020

6 Bollywood actors who made their OTT debuts in 2020

Vodka in the coffee cup: Pandemic drinking gone too far

Vodka in the coffee cup: Pandemic drinking gone too far

Kannada cinema: Year of hope buffeted by uncertainty

Kannada cinema: Year of hope buffeted by uncertainty

 