Actor Sanjjanaa Galrani questioned by CCB, answers 'not satisfactory'

Sandalwood actress Sanjjanaa Galrani on Saturday appeared before the Central Crime Branch (CCB) and answered questions posed by the officials.

Sanjjanaa has been accused in a drug peddling case linked to the film industry, a racket in which a case has been registered against her, some businessmen and others at Cottonpet police station. She was arrested on September 9. She was granted bail by the Karnataka High Court on December 11. One of the conditions imposed by the court was that she has to appear before the investigating officer of the case twice a month and cooperate with the investigation.

"We needed some clarifications from her on some of the findings of the investigation and about few accused persons so we had asked her to come to the CCB office today. She gave her statement and went back but we are not satisfied with her responses. Sshe will be questioned again when she appears next," a senior officer told DH.