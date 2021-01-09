Aero India 2021 goes virtual, non-Bengalureans cheer too

The pandemic has reduced the biennial aerospace exposition, Aero India 2021 to a virtual affair with no public days this time. But this has brought much cheer to aviation buffs outside Bengaluru too, who can now watch the airshow unfold live on multiple online and television platforms.

Kicking off on February 3 at the Yelahanka Air Force Station here, the airshow will stay alive only for three days unlike the full five days. The event will be mainly business-focussed.

Till date, 532 exhibitors have registered for the event. But only 75 are foreign firms, a far cry from the last edition’s 165. Seven of the foreign bookings are by the US-based Lockheed Martin and associate companies. However, many foreign delegates are likely to stay away.

Despite a gigantic fire that burnt over 300 cars in the parking lot and an air collision between two Surya Kirans that killed a pilot, the 2019 edition of Aero India had attracted a record four lakh visitors. The turnout this year will be much lower.

But hundreds are expected to flock to Yelahanka to watch the fighters and aerobatic teams take to the skies, staying outside the periphery of the Air Force Station.

A meeting chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi last month had decided to reduce the number of show days. This was to ensure adequate social distancing within the venue and promote safe interactions among the business delegates from the defence and aerospace industries.

Thermal scanners at all entry points, strict enforcement of no-mask-no-entry rule, sanitisers everywhere and all other Covid-mandated rules will be in force at the airshow venue. To maintain social distancing, the number of individuals permitted in any hall, stall/booth and toilet/washroom will be restricted.

A total of 61 aircraft were on display at the last edition, with the aerobatics dominated by the British Yaks with four Yakovlevs and the Sarang helicopter formations.

The spotlight was on the Rafale. But symbolising the focus on civil aviation, an Airbus-330neo aircraft stood out as the first civilian mainstream aircraft at the airshow. The B-52 bomber’s flypast, the C-295 and the F-16 also made their presence felt. On the last day of the show, seven Suryakirans had returned to display a much lauded aerial tribute for the pilot killed.