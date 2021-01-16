Aero India: Meat ban in Yelahanka zone from Jan 17

Aero India: 24-day meat ban in Yelahanka zone from Jan 17

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jan 16 2021, 01:16 ist
  • updated: Jan 16 2021, 01:36 ist
Aero India is held at the Yelahanka Air Force Station, Bengaluru. DH FILE PHOTO

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Friday banned the sale and distribution of meat for 24 days from January 17 to February 9 in its Yelahanka zone in view of the upcoming Aero India airshow. 

The BBMP's additional commissioner (Yelahanka zone) said in an order: "It is hereby notified to the public and traders in Yelahanka zone that all meat trading shops and cooking, sale of meat in all the hotels and dhabas across Yelahanka zone has been banned in view of Aero India 2021.” Any violations will attract the provisions of the KMC Act and the Indian Aircraft Rules 1937, the order further said. 

BBMP
Aero India
Yelahanka

