Aero Show 2023: First day-first show makes for all round cheer

The five-day Aero India 2023 got off to a heady start at Yelahanka, though it skipped the traditional air-shows that were scheduled twice daily in the earlier years. But the display of Indian defence equipment and equipment and the wooing presentation made by the US Air Force with its supersonic, multirole F-35A Lightning II and F-35A Joint Strike Fighter, that were making their debut, brought on an exhilaration that was palpable.

As the metal birds took to the Bengaluru sky at the inaugural fly-past, the Indian pride its indigenous products such as Hindustan Aeronautics Limited’s Light Combat Aircraft Tejas, Sukhoi-30, HTT-40, Dornier Light Utility Helicopter (LUH), Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) and Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) among others, came through loud and clear. The Surya Kiran aerobatics demonstration team of the Indian Air Force was voted, by the limited delegates allowed on this first day, as an absolute showstopper.

Also read | US Air Force's F-35 aircraft makes debut at Aero India

“The airshow was fantastic,” cheered two women delegates, who unwilling to share their names, merely identifying themselves as employees of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

They were not alone in their exuberance. Many seemed enthused by the show put up by the Navy and Air Force with the participation of fighter pilots from different countries. The few glitches evident in the overall management of the event had quickly forgotten after witnessing the grand fly-past. Other participants lapped up the attention the show was drawing.

”It is so good to be here (Aero India 2023). People have many questions (indicating curiosity) and a lot of stuff to see as well,” said Andy Johnston, back-seater in one of the navy fighter jets which was on static display.

The show appealed to all. “Initially, when we came, we were bored, but when we actually entered the exhibition and witnessed the air show, we felt very excited and proud,” said Aakash Kumar from Sir M. Visvesvaraya Institute of Technology (SMVIT) College, Bengaluru, who was their with his college-mates - Abhit Sahu, and Kelvin Nath.