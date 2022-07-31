African with monkeypox symptoms isolated in Bengaluru hospital

A middle-aged African who arrived in Bengaluru in early July has been isolated at a private hospital here after showing symptoms of monkeypox.

Authorities have sent his sample to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune for testing.

Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar confirmed the development but said the situation was not concerning.

“Since the patient presented the symptoms of monkeypox, the sample has been collected. It is not a deadly disease and hence there is nothing to worry about,” he added. Officials in the Health Department said the patient suffered from kidney-related problems and was undergoing dialysis at a private hospital in Bengaluru. A citizen of Ethiopia, he is said to have arrived in Bengaluru at least 20 days ago, sources said.

The longer incubation period of the virus may pose a challenge, experts opined.

“Many cases might go undetected even though surveillance is ramped up at entry points since they will not be able to identify the possible monkeypox cases owing to a longer incubation period,” said a member of the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC). Officials have also ramped up surveillance at all the entry points and are looking for those with any symptoms.

“Since the government of India has not mandated the testing of individuals arriving from other countries, we can only look for physical symptoms such as rashes or lesions which are visible,” a health department official said.

Another official said: “Patients cannot be asked to undergo mandatory social isolation. We can only create awareness.”

Information, Education and Communication (IEC) boards have been put up at all the airports and entry points to raise awareness, he added.

In the meantime, the Virus Research and Diagnostic Lab (VRDL) at the state-run Victoria Hospital is gearing up to receive samples and begin testing for monkeypox.

“The facility is ready and experts will soon collect samples from any suspected patients,” said Dr Ravi K, Director, Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute.