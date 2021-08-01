After failing to flag tax discrepancy, BBMP heavily penalises citizens

The BBMP has asked more than 70,000 property owners to pay 24% annual interest over pending tax dues for five years and a hefty penalty for “wrongly” uploading property details.

Citizens, however, are questioning why they should be punished for the officials’ negligence.

With several residents’ welfare associations locking horns with the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the issue is snowballing into a major controversy.

“Why is that the citizens are blamed for this?” an angry RWA member in Hennur asked. “Why were the officials silent for five years and suddenly woke up now? Why did it take five years for them to find out the mistake in their tax system?”

What is the issue?

The BBMP revised its tax system in 2016, floating a Self-Assessment Scheme (SAS) that enabled citizens to evaluate their property according to norms and pay the tax. But the zonal system prevalent in 2008 was upgraded under the SAS. “We had asked citizens to demote their properties by one level to ensure the status quo (right assessment). But they failed to upload the (property details) correctly and will pay for evading tax all those years,” a BBMP revenue official said.

Officials at the civic body also pointed out that the mistake has only been with 70,000 property owners and not with lakhs of others. “If it is our mistake, then all of them would have complained and not just the 70,000,” said the officer.

Residents blamed the civic body for failing to flag the issue, allowing them to assume that they have uploaded the correct details all these years and pay tax on it.

“If the citizens were wrong, wasn’t it the BBMP’s duty to immediately flag the issue and report it to the property owners?” said an RWA member from Kengeri. “Looks as if the civic body wants to punish the citizens in these pandemic times.”

An East Bengaluru resident said he has been asked to pay Rs 5,000 penalty for paying the tax in the wrong zone for four years. “Ironically, the same BBMP officials approved our calculations and collected taxes. Isn’t this their fault?”

A resident from Jayanagar said he is ready to pay the increased tax according to the zone, but questioned why citizens should pay penalties for mistakes made by officials.

BBMP admits to fault

Amidst the argument between RWAs and revenue officials, some in the BBMP admitted that it was the civic body’s fault for not flagging the error.

They were, however, helpless since they cannot waive off the penalty or cut the interest.

“Officials at the revenue department should have noticed the errors and reported it to the property owners. We are not aware why this wasn’t done then. We now noticed the issue and are serving notices on citizens. A decision can be taken only after this issue is brought to the notice of the state government,” an official from the BBMP's revenue wing told DH.