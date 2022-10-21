Bengaluru gets 90m aerial ladder for firefighting

After Mumbai, Bengaluru gets 90m aerial ladder for firefighting

Until now, the Karnataka State Fire and Emergency Services had a 50-metre ladder

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai inaugurated a 90-metre aerial ladder platform, making Bengaluru the second Indian city after Mumbai to have this equipment to fight fire mishaps on high-rise buildings.

"The 90-metre aerial ladder platform is the most essential and important facility. This modern ladder will work as a real friend in need," Bommai said. 

Until now, the Karnataka State Fire and Emergency Services had a 50-metre ladder, Bommai pointed out. Bengaluru needed the new ladder given that the city is growing fast, both horizontally and vertically, he said. "The new ladder will be put into use in the BBMP limits," he added.

During the inauguration, Bommai was taken up the ladder platform. "I was surprised to see the design of the Vidhana Soudha's dome. I was also elated to see the Ashoka Pillar from close range," he said.

Bommai said efforts were made to procure the 90-metre ladder two-and-a-half years ago when he the was home minister. "It was delayed due to reasons like the Covid-19 pandemic," he said.

