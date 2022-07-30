After pandemic lull, respiratory infections resurface in children  

After a two-year lull, respiratory infections are on the rise among children in the city, pediatricians said.

Hospitals have been seeing increased paediatric cases, including hospitalisations, for two months now.

Doctors say this is mainly because many children aged up to six are being exposed to the outside environment for the first time, and the post-pandemic opening of schools is testing their immunity.

“The number of children walking in with respiratory infections has increased significantly over the last month. There has been a nearly four-fold increase as compared to the previous months. Hospitalisations among children have also increased with a small group requiring ICU facilities,” said Dr Rajath Athreya, Senior Consultant and HoD, Paediatrics and Neonatology, Sakra World Hospital.

While the number of cases usually increases during the monsoon, lower infections were seen during the pandemic.

“Over the last two years, since many children stayed indoors and were masked up, respiratory infections were under control.

“In fact, those children who had frequent wheezing attacks had also seen a reduction in such attacks,” explained Dr S Indu Nair, Senior Consultant, Paediatrics and Neonatology, Kinder Women’s Hospital.

Experts said most children show flu-like symptoms along with respiratory problems, and children in the three-six age group are the most vulnerable.

“Since schools have reopened and children aged three to six are moving out of the protected house environment for the first time, they are ending up with infections,” said Dr Harikah P P, Consultant Paediatrician at Apollo Hospitals.

Doctors are also observing recurrent infections in children, which could be worrying for parents.

“Their immune system is yet to sensitise to the infections. Since they have never been exposed, they end up catching an infection again, especially in the school environment,” said Dr Archana M, Paediatric Infectious Diseases, Manipal Hospitals.

Apart from respiratory infections, chest diseases and dengue cases are also on

the rise.