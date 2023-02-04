AirAsia India to start KIA T2 operations from Feb 15

AirAsia India will be the second airline to operate from Terminal 2 of the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), with the airline on Friday announcing that services will commence on February 15.

AirAsia India said on Friday that it would move all its domestic operations to T2 on February 15. The airline will now operate from Bengaluru, its home base and largest hub, with 43 daily departures connecting the city to Delhi, Goa, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Pune, Jaipur, Lucknow, Ranchi, Kochi, Chennai, Visakhapatnam and Surat.

It will also operate connecting flights from Bengaluru to Imphal and Srinagar on its network. The majority of the departures from T2 will be facilitated via aerobridges, the airline said in an official statement.

Announcing the relocation, AirAsia India president Aloke Singh said the move would accelerate the airline's Bengaluru operations, “one of the largest with 43 daily departures”.

Hari Marar, MD and CEO, Bangalore International Airport Ltd, operators of KIA, said the airport was seeing a “strong rebound”, reflected in a steady rise in passenger and flight movements over the last few months. “With the additional capacity that is available at T2, we are now well equipped to handle this growth and serve as the new gateway to India,” he said.

Star Air was the first airline to commence services from KIA T2, with a flight to Kalaburagi, on January 15.