Aero India: Airbus to show advanced aircraft, choppers

Airbus to show advanced aircraft, choppers at Aero India

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jan 21 2021, 00:56 ist
  • updated: Jan 21 2021, 03:09 ist
The C295 aircraft that will be on display at Aero India at the Yelahanka Air Force Station from February 3 to 5.

Aviation major Airbus will showcase a wide selection of its advanced aerospace technologies and services at the Aero India 2021 exposition, all set to be held at the Yelahanka Air Force Station here from February 3 to 5. 

Airbus exhibits will be located at Stand B.2.6 in Hall B. On display will be a scale model of the C295, medium transport aircraft and a digital display of the A330 MRTT (Multi-Role Tanker Transport) aircraft. 

Scale models of the multi-role helicopter H225M and the AS565MBe Panther, the all-weather, multi-role force multiplier will also be on display.

The S850 Radar will also be there on a digital platform, a high-power satellite offering SAR capabilities.

It can monitor multiple targets with frequent revisits. 

A company release said that visitors to the Airbus pavilion can learn about the aviation major's 'Make in India', 'Skill India' and 'Startup India' initiatives. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Aero India
Bengaluru
Airbus

What's Brewing

Greta wishes 'old man' Trump a 'wonderful future'

Greta wishes 'old man' Trump a 'wonderful future'

This is democracy's day: Biden in his inaugural address

This is democracy's day: Biden in his inaugural address

In Bali without face mask? Pay up with 50 push-ups

In Bali without face mask? Pay up with 50 push-ups

Kamala Harris brings in new style of power dressing

Kamala Harris brings in new style of power dressing

 