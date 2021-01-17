Alarm goes off, scares away bank robbers

A gang that tried breaking into the City Union Bank in Netkallappa Circle near NR Colony abandoned the attempt when the bank’s alarm went off in the early hours on Thursday.

The alarm began buzzing when they cut two iron rods of a window and jumped into the bank premises. The gang fled the spot when the alarm buzzed.

At 3.30 am, Suresh Rao, a security guard deployed at the bank’s Basavanagudi branch, heard the siren and immediately called the manager, Madhavan S, who in turn alerted the police. The night patrol party rushed to the spot and found no one near or inside the bank.

In his complaint, Madhavan said the suspects cut off bars of a window and had entered the premises at 3.30 am. The alarm scared them enough to leave the place without stealing money or valuables.

Basavanagudi police have registered a case of trespass and burglary against the unknown persons and are making efforts to capture them at the earliest.