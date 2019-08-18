All post-matric scholarships under one portal

From the current academic year, students studying higher education courses will have a common portal to apply for various scholarships offered by the Centre and the state government.

According to the officials from the Department of Collegiate Education, all post-matric scholarships, offered by the state and central governments, would be distributed through the common portal.

All universities and first-grade colleges have been informed to appoint a nodal officer who will do e-verification of the students' applications and documents, before uploading them on common scholarship portal.

As per the information the portal will be launched in September first week. "As the distribution of scholarship amount is based on Aadhaar, the same will be directly transferred to beneficiaries bank accounts directly," said a senior official of the department.