Alliance varsity ex-chancellor arrested for campus ruckus

Anekal police arrested Madhukar G Angur, the former chancellor of Alliance University, and 15 others for allegedly barging into the campus and creating a ruckus.

University registrar Nivedita Mishra filed a complaint against Madhukar, Swarnalatha, who is the mother of an actress, and 50 others. The university is located near Chikkahagade Gate in Anekal taluk.

Mishra said in her complaint that Madhukar, Swarnalatha and others carrying pistols reached the premises in an SUV and a bus. She alleged that Madhukar violated a court order in entering the campus. She claimed that the accused threatened security guards and chased away students while entering the administration block. Madhukar allegedly told her that the university belongs to him and that he is its chancellor. He asked her to vacate the place. She also alleged that they made death threats to her and manhandled a few.

“We have registered a case under the Indian Arms Act, trespassing and other IPC sections and have arrested Madhukar and 15 others,” a senior officer said.