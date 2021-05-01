Alumni to set up Covid Care Centre at St Joseph’s college

The Jesuit education group, joining forces with their alumni, philanthropic organisations, corporate houses and individuals have set up a 100-bedded Covid Care Centre at the St Joseph’s college premises on Langford Road in Shantinagar.
Under the banner ‘Karnataka Covid Jeevan Anmol’ the group is working to set up the CCC in a few days.
Rudra Shankar Roy, one of the alumni, told DH that the BBMP has approved the centre plan on Friday.
“We will be helping asymptomatic and mild symptomatic patients, besides helping them get admitted to hospitals if the condition gets adverse. We will provide them ambulance, oxygen supply and oxygen concentrators. All the assistance and support to the underprivileged will be free," Roy said.
The group will accept medical relief materials at the college in Shantinagar, including oxygen cylinders, concentrators, pulse oximeters, PPE kits and N-95 masks.
The group has already been active virtually by arranging for beds, oxygen and ventilator support to the needy patients through their own network of volunteers comprising engineers, doctors and other working professionals across the city.
