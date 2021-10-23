Alumnus funds rebuilding of Sarakki government school

An alumnus of a government school in Sarakki, South Bengaluru, has given a new lease of life to his alma mater by funding the construction of a new building there.

V N Reddy, Managing Director of nutraceutical company British Biologicals, donated Rs 2.25 crore under the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility for reconstructing the school’s dilapidated building.

The new building was inaugurated by the Primary and Secondary Education Minister, B C Nagesh, on Friday.

The new building, coupled with facilities such as a new computer lab, has boosted enrolments at the school as more than 150 new students joined this year.